(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired a “a new type” intercontinental ballistic missile on Nov. 18 with the country’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and his family present at the test site, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

KCNA said the Hwasongpho-17 ICBM was launched at Pyongyang International Airport and traveled at a maximum altitude of 6,040.9 kilometers for 999.2 km before landing in the East Sea of Korea.

“The recent dangerous situation in which the US and other hostile forces’ military threats get ever more undisguised around the DPRK more urgently requires it to substantially accelerate the bolstering of its overwhelming nuclear deterrence,” the state news agency cited Kim as saying.

KCNA said Kim was present at the test site with “his beloved daughter and wife” in order to “personally guide the whole course of the test-fire.”

North Korea has fired off over 60 ballistic missiles this year, more than twice the amount test-launched in any other year during Kim’s decade in power. Kim has been modernizing his arsenal by adding missiles that are quicker to deploy, maneuverable in flight and more difficult for US-operated interceptors in the region to shoot down.

The US, Japan and South Korea have warned that Pyongyang could soon raise tensions even higher with a nuclear test, which would be its first in five years and seventh overall. Washington, Tokyo and Seoul have all promised a harsh and coordinated punishment it Pyongyang goes ahead with a nuclear test, which would also be a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The test might be used to advance Kim’s pursuit of miniaturized nuclear warheads that he could mount on missiles to strike the US allies that host the bulk of America’s troops in Asia.

Kim has ignored the Biden administration’s calls for him to return to nuclear disarmament talks that have been stalled for about three years. State media recently said that he reaffirmed his opposition to negotiations with the US after declaring in September that North Korea would “never give up nuclear arms or denuclearize first.”

The North Korean leader is finding space to ramp up provocations and conduct tit-for-tat military moves against the US and its allies as the Biden administration focuses on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia and China, two long-time partners of North Korea, have veto power at the UN Security Council and have shown no intent to punish Kim with extra sanctions.

North Korea has bristled for decades at joint military exercises, calling them a prelude to an invasion.

