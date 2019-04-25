(Bloomberg) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un used talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to accuse the U.S. of “bad faith” in nuclear talks, warning that the current detente on the Korean Peninsula was at risk.

Kim told Putin during a meeting in Vladivostok that the dispute with the U.S. could “return to its original state,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Friday, in an apparent reference to the cycle of threats and counterthreats by both sides. Earlier, Putin told reporters that Kim had asked him at the Thursday summit to personally “inform the American side about his position.”

Kim’s visit to Vladivostok, which continued Friday even as Putin traveled on to Beijing, was his first visit to Russia since becoming leader in 2011. The trip was seen as an effort to demonstrate to the U.S. and its allies that North Korea has alternative sources of diplomatic support after President Donald Trump walked out of his second meeting with Kim without a disarmament deal.

