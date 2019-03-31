(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to respond to calls from the U.S. for Kim’s regime to return to the negotiating table after the recent breakdown in talks between Kim and President Donald Trump.

“I expect North Korea to respond to efforts made by South Korea and the U.S.,” Moon said during a meeting with his senior advisers Monday. Moon is traveling to the U.S. next week for his first summit with Trump since the Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi fell apart without a deal to denuclearize North Korea.

Moon also responded to critics of the talks, saying it would be “irresponsible” and “unhelpful” to national interest to return to the past when nuclear tests and exchanges of sharp rhetoric between Trump and Kim stoked fears of reigniting war on the peninsula.

“Some are trying to reverse the tide of peace on the Korean Peninsula and widen a crack between the U.S.-South Korea alliance,” Moon said.

