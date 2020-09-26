(Bloomberg) -- North Korea’s nuclear complex at Yongbyon has been affected by a typhoons that hit the country recently, the 38North website said.

Commercial satellite imagery of the Yongbyon facility shows damage to a dam that controls the water level of a river near the complex, the website said on Friday.

A lower water level at the dam means two pump houses that service nuclear reactors are “high and dry” and this may affect operations, according to the report.

Repair work that looked to have been happening at the uranium enrichment plant in July seems to have been suspended, 38North added.

North Korea suffered widespread damage from the recent typhoons, prompting leader Kim Jong Un to reconsider major projects planned for this year, state media reported earlier this month.

