(Bloomberg) -- The firing of several short-range projectiles by North Korea goes against a military agreement struck between the two Koreas, according to South Korea’s presidential office spokeswoman Ko Min-jung.

The government is concerned about North Korea’s actions, “which create military tensions on the Korean peninsula,” Ko said in a statement. South Korea urged for “active efforts toward re-opening dialogue” from North Korea.

South Korea and the U.S. are deciphering the type of projectiles that were launched, according to the statement. The two Koreas agreed in September to withdraw 11 guard posts on each side of the border as part of a military agreement to halt hostile activities.

