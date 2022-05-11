8h ago
North Korea Says It Has Its First Covid Case, Orders Lockdown
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered all cities to be put under lockdown after the state for the first time Thursday said it has Covid-19 in its borders.
Kim’s regime has long denied that it has seen a case of Covid, a claim doubted by experts in the U.S., Japan and other countries.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
