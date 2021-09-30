(Bloomberg) -- North Korea claimed it had successfully test launched a newly developed anti-aircraft missile a day after the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, called President Joe Biden’s North Korea policy a “petty trick” -- escalating tensions with Washington.

The test was of “very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile systems,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Friday, adding that the anti-aircraft missile had features including “rapid responsiveness, guidance accuracy of missile control system and substantial increase in the distance of downing air targets.”

The missile included new technologies of “twin-rudder control technology and double-impulse flight engine,” according to the state news agency report.

Kim did not attend the launch on Thursday, which was overseen by Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, KCNA added.

North Korea tested three new weapons systems in September that included the hypersonic missiles designed to evade U.S. defenses, long-range cruise missiles that could hit all of South Korea and most of Japan, as well as firing ballistic missiles for the first time from train cars.

The test comes as Kim delivered a fresh warning to the Biden administration, accusing the U.S. of being a “fundamental danger” to the international community. Kim called Biden’s engagement policy and dialogue proposal a “petty trick,” KCNA said Thursday.

