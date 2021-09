(Bloomberg) -- North Korea said it has successfully test-fired a “new type long-range” cruise missile on September 11 and 12.

“The efficiency and practicality of the weapon system operation was confirmed to be excellent,” state news agency KCNA said in a statement

NOTE: Kim Jong Un Oversees Military Parade That Leaves Out Missiles

To view the source of this information click here

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.