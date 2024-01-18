(Bloomberg) -- North Korea claimed it conducted an “important” test of an underwater nuclear weapon system off the nation’s east coast, the latest development stirring up tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The Underwater Weapon System Institute, under the North Korea’s Academy of Defence Science, tested the “Haeil-5-23” weapons system, which is under development to respond to recent joint naval drills of South Korea, the US and Japan, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday, citing a statement from a defense ministry spokesperson. The statement didn’t give other details, including the date and result of test.

North Korea’s “underwater nuclear-based countering posture is being further rounded off and its various maritime and underwater responsive actions will continue to deter the hostile military maneuvers of the navies of the US and its allies,” the spokesperson warned.

South Korea, the US and Japan held joint maritime drills earlier this week in international waters near Jeju island, in which US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson participated. The training focused on improving coordinated deterrence and response capabilities against nuclear, missile and underwater threats from North Korea, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have increased recently as Kim Jong Un branded South Korea as his state’s “principal enemy” and Kim’s regime started the new year by conducting live-fire artillery drills near a South Korean border island.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.