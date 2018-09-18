(Bloomberg) -- North Korea agreed to dismantle a key missile test site under the watch of international inspectors, according to a joint statement with South Korea signed by the two leaders in Pyongyang.

North Korea is also willing to take further steps to dismantle its main Yongbyon nuclear site if the U.S. takes reciprocal actions, the statement said, without providing further details. The two nations also repeated an agreement to work toward denuclearization and create peace zones along the border, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said at a joint briefing with Kim Jong Un.

The complete denuclearization of the peninsula is “not far,” Moon said, adding that he hoped talks would resume between North Korea and the U.S. Kim may visit Seoul this year, and the two countries would start building an inter-Korean railway, Moon said.

He’s visiting Pyongyang in the first trip by a South Korean leader in 11 years.

