(Bloomberg) -- North Korea said it will finish preparations for its first military reconnaissance satellite by April, claiming it carried out the final-stage test for its development.

The test was a high-angle launch of a test-piece satellite to an altitude of 500 kilometers (311 miles), state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Monday. The satellite carried various cameras and transmitters, it said.

South Korea said on Sunday that North Korea fired at least two suspected medium-range ballistic missiles from near a site where, a few days ago, it tested a new solid-fuel rocket engine.

