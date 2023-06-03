North Korea Warns It May Not Give Notice of Satellite Launches

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea says advance notice of its satellite launches is “no longer necessary,” hitting out after international criticism of Pyongyang’s recent spy satellite launch.

The dispatch, published via the official Korea Central News Agency, comes after North Korea notified the International Maritime Organization of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.

“As IMO responded to the DPRK’s advance notice on its satellite launch with the adoption of an anti-DPRK ‘resolution,’ we will regard this as its official manifestation of stand that the DPRK’s advance notice is no longer necessary,” according to the commentary written by an international affairs analyst, Kim Myong Chol.

North Korea last week failed to put a satellite into orbit and promised to revive efforts soon, drawing condemnation from the US, Japan and South Korea.

