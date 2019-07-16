(Bloomberg) -- North Korea warned that upcoming U.S.-South Korea military drills could jeopardize new talks, saying that President Donald Trump pledged to suspend such exercises during his last meeting with Kim Jong Un.

A spokesman for North Korea’s foreign ministry told state media Tuesday that regime was monitoring the so-called Alliance 19-2 exercises planned for next month in South Korea. The new drills -- scaled back from a larger annual training exercise suspended by Trump last year -- might affect working-level talks that were expected to resume in the coming days.

“We will watch U.S. moves and make a decision regarding holding working-level talks with the U.S.,” the spokesman, who was not identified, told the official Korean Central News Agency. The Alliance 19-2 drills are scheduled to be held from Aug. 5 to Aug. 23, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported.

While U.S. and South Korean military leaders say such drills are necessary to maintain combat readiness, North Korea has long criticized them as a “preparation for invasion.” Stopping the drills could serve the Kim regime’s goal of weakening the U.S.’s security influence in the region and driving wedges between its allies in Japan and South Korea.

There has been no public discussion of any U.S. promise to suspend military drills since Trump’s historic June 30 meeting with Kim in the Demilitarized Zone, in which they agreed to restart nuclear talks stalled since February. Trump has previously dismissed the exercises as expensive and provocative, and unilaterally agreed to suspend some joint training during his first meeting with Kim last year.

The North Korean foreign ministry spokesman said in a separate statement Tuesday that the decision to go ahead with the drills had reduced the need for the regime to keep its own promises, according to KCNA. The remark appeared to be a reference to Kim’s pledge to halt tests of nuclear bombs and intercontinental ballistic missiles that could carry them across the Pacific.

“The justification for us to keep the pledge with the U.S. is gradually disappearing as the U.S. unilaterally doesn’t carry out the promise,” the spokesman said. “If the other party does not fulfill it and doesn’t even keep that in mind, there is no duty or law for us to keep it.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Shinhye Kang in Seoul at skang24@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Jon Herskovitz

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.