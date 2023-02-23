(Bloomberg) -- Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Want to hear a big number? How about $3.8 billion. That’s the amount of crypto that hackers managed to steal last year. That’s a new record.

The company behind that report, Chainalysis, also found that one specific group was responsible for a huge chunk of that stolen crypto. If you guessed that hacking group was Lazarus, connected to North Korea, you’d be correct.

North Korean hackers are likely using the cryptocurrency sector to raise funds in the face of international sanctions. Lazarus allegedly stole $1.7 billion in 2022, compared with $400 million worth of crypto the year before. But what does all of this mean for the crypto market? And what can we do to prevent more hacks from happening?

Bloomberg’s Jeff Stone joins this episode.

