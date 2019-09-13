(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. sanctioned three North Korean state-sponsored groups that it says were responsible for hacking the interbank messaging system Swift and a ransomware attack called WannaCry 2.0 that crippled Britain’s National Health Service and Renault SA factories across Europe.

The Treasury Department said Friday the hacking groups are commonly known as Lazarus Group, Bluenoroff and Andariel. The groups are controlled by North Korea’s primary intelligence bureau, Treasury said in a statement.

The U.S. said the attacks have been used to fund illicit weapon and missile programs by North Korea, which is under broad American sanctions over the country’s nuclear program.

“We will continue to enforce existing U.S. and UN sanctions against North Korea and work with the international community to improve cybersecurity of financial networks,” said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

Almost no progress has been made toward an agreement on North Korea’s nuclear program despite three meetings between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. After their latest meeting, the U.S. said Kim had agreed to begin detailed negotiations by mid-July.

