(Bloomberg) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un replaced the premier he named about a year ago and lifted a lockdown on the border city of Kaesong put in place on concerns a former defector who crossed back from South Korea brought coronavirus with him.

The moves announced in a state media report Friday come as North Korea is facing flooding that is set to wipe out farmland and deal another blow to its already staggering economy. The new premier is Kim Tok Hun and he replaces Kim Jae Ryong.

