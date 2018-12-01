(Bloomberg) -- A North Korean soldier crossed the border with South Korea on Saturday in the first such incident reported in about a year.

The soldier was spotted moving south of the military demarcation line in the east at around 7:56 a.m. and taken into custody safely, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. Authorities plan to question the unidentified soldier on how he was able to head south while no unusual activity has been spotted in the North Korean military at the border, JCS added.

In November last year, a North Korean soldier defected across a truce village straddling the border despite being shot by his fellow troops. The border remains heavily guarded even though the two Koreas recently demolished a set of guard posts in a symbolic gesture toward reconciliation.

