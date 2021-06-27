(Bloomberg) -- North Koreans broke down in tears over seeing a dramatically thinner Kim Jong Un, tightly controlled state TV cited a citizen as saying, allowing rare comments touching on the deeply sensitive subject of the leader’s health.

People were “were most heartbroken when they saw the emaciated figure of the respected comrade general,” a Pyongyang citizen told Korean Central Television in comments broadcast Friday. “Everyone says that tears came out naturally,” said the man, whose name wasn’t given.

The interview was part of an eight-minute segment that included interviews of around 20 locals on how they felt about a musical concert featuring new propaganda songs praising Kim and the ruling party.

Kim’s state media carefully selects what it shows to the people. The report came after Kim returned on June 4 after a month-long absence from public view, looking noticeably thinner -- although not feeble or visibly ill. His weight is tracked by overseas agencies looking for clues about his grip over the secretive regime, especially since his family has a history of heart disease.

An energetic Kim then presided over a meeting of top party officials that started about 10 days ago, warning of a dire food situation in the country, and saying that he’s ready for “both dialogue and confrontation” with the U.S.

Being overweight and a chain smoker, Kim, 37, has been the subject of health speculation for years. His longest absence from the public eye was six weeks in 2014. When he did appear, he was walking with a cane, raising speculation that he could be suffering from gout.

