(Bloomberg) -- North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Saturday urged to hold a snap vote after European Union leaders failed to set a date for starting membership talks with his nation and Albania.

Late on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron thwarted an EU push to offer North Macedonia and Albania dates for starting negotiations, insisting that the bloc slow its enlargement process. Zaev’s offer is a reminder of how quickly and easily decisions in Brussels can create volatility across the Balkans.

“We’re the victim of a historical mistake by the EU and this causes great bitterness,” Zaev told reporters. “I’m disappointed and angry.”

Zaev said he will meet with the nation’s president and other political leaders on Sunday. If they agree on the need to hold a snap vote, they may announce when the ballot should be held, according to Zaev who’s said he’s ready for another full term in office.

“Options are open, we’ll decide together,” he said.

Zaev, in power since 2017, reached a historic deal with Greece last year to rename his country, ending a decades-long feud between the two neighbors. As a result, Athens dropped its objection to North Macedonia starting entry accession talks with the EU and NATO. The former Yugoslav republic earlier this year was approved to become the 30th member of the military alliance.

Despite his apparent anger, Zaev said his nation remains committed to its EU dream.

