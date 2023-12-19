(Bloomberg) -- US hedge-fund firm North Rock Capital Management LLC ramped up the expansion of its Asian operations, hiring former Millennium Capital Management portfolio managers Sayan Ghosh and Nilesh Banerjee.

Ghosh will anchor the firm’s Singapore presence and run a global long-short equities strategy while also working as its head of Asian investments, according to a person familiar with the matter, who requested not to be named because the matter is private. Banerjee, who was also at Millennium in Singapore until earlier this year, was registered to work in Hong Kong with North Rock in November, according to regulatory filings.

A spokesperson for North Rock Capital declined to comment. Millennium declined to comment by email.

The Asia hires come as global platforms use generous signing bonuses and large pools of assets to tempt top-tier talent and expand their teams across the region.

Balyasny Asset Management has quadrupled the amount of investments its Asia equities team can oversee while Point72 Asset Management grew its Singapore office to 100 people. Bobby Jain’s eponymous firm Jain Global is also planning to expand in Asia.

North Rock, which managed $4.9 billion in total assets as of Sept. 30, has grown to boast more than 50 portfolio management teams since its launch in March 2013. The firm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC, which is an alternatives adviser.

Last year it bucked the trend by planning the opening of its Hong Kong office even as many peers sought alternative options for Asian operations.

