(Bloomberg) -- About 70 workers employed by TotalEnergies SE in its oil and gas operations in the North Sea are being balloted on strike action, according to the Unite union.

The workers are based on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms and the Shetland gas-processing plant, the union said in a statement. The Shetland facility sends condensate to the Sullom Voe terminal and gas to UK consumers, according to Total’s website. There are two ballots, both closing on May 5.

Europe’s oil industry has faced wide-ranging industrial action after inflation surged. The measures risk the production of fuels and potentially even crude oil.

Labor action would have a significant impact on oil and gas production if it goes ahead, Unite said. The dispute is over pay and changes to shift patterns.

The vote by Total workers follows decisions by other union members to proceed with walkouts.

Here’s a summary of labor action by offshore workers that is either underway or due to start:

About 150 workers from contractor Sparrows Offshore Services started strike action lasting 48 hours from April 5, the first in a series of nine walkouts stretching into June, according to Unite. Two more 48-hour strikes are scheduled for this month, starting on April 19 and April 26. May 10 walkouts to last for 72 hours. More than 20 oil and gas platforms expected to be affected

Separately, a further 1,350 contractors are set to go on strike from April 24 until April 26. This action will “bring the offshore installations of major oil and gas operators to a standstill,” Unite said on April 7. Those workers service platforms owned by BP Plc, Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE. Harbour Energy Plc, CNR International Ltd., Enquest Plc and Ithaca Energy Plc could also be affected, according to Unite.



©2023 Bloomberg L.P.