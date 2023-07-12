(Bloomberg) -- A 30-minute trading window that helps to determine the world’s most important oil price saw a frenzy of bidding and offering of crude on Wednesday, another sign the market is livening up after weeks of torpor.

In total, there were 10 bids to buy — and six offers to sell — grades of oil that can set the Dated Brent price benchmark published by S&P Global Commodity Insights, better known by traders as Platts.

Dated underpins millions of barrels a day of oil transactions and is central to a web of derivatives tied to Brent futures, and even pivotal in setting some gas deals.

Brent oil futures raced through $80 a barrel on Wednesday amid signs that Russia is honoring a pledge to limit exports, and as curbs by producers including Saudi Arabia start to tighten the market. They had been stuck either side of $75 for weeks.

TotalEnergies SE was the leading bidder during what’s known as the market-on-close, an end-of-day period in which traders seek, offer and transact crudes and fuels. Trafigura Group and Mercuria Energy were also seeking cargoes, while Vitol Group and Gunvor Group were offering to sell.

The bids and offers were not matched by a similarly high level of actual deals but are important in terms of determining where Platts assesses the Dated price.

Platts allowed WTI Midland oil to be included when calculating Dated Brent at the start of last month, and the US grade was the most competitively priced barrel on offer, the offers show.

