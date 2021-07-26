(Bloomberg) -- South Korea reestablished communication hotlines with North Korea, the Hankyoreh newspaper said, restoring a link that had been silent for more than a year and taking a rare step toward easing tension.

The lines were restored as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the South Korean paper reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

Communications were cut off in June 2020 during one of the worst flareups in years between the Koreas. That dispute culminated later than month in Kim Jong Un’s regime blowing up a liaison office on the northern side of the border.

The office had been opened in the spirit of rapprochement advocated by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.