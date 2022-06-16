(Bloomberg) --

Centuries of oilseed crushing in part of northeast England will soon come to an end after US agricultural giant Cargill Inc. decided to close a plant in Hull.

Oilseed crushing -- where crops from rapeseed to soybeans are pressed into products like vegetable oils or feed for livestock -- has been known in Hull since the 16th century, according to local historian Paul Gibson. But the industry there has long been in decline, with many plants and buildings connected to the sector vanishing since the late Victorian era.

More recently, crushing has suffered from a drop in crop output and higher energy costs. UK rapeseed plantings have halved from a decade ago as pesticide restrictions curbed production. High gas bills are also forcing operations to shutter -- last week CF Industries Holdings Inc. said it would close one of its UK fertilizer plants permanently.

Cargill, the largest closely-held US company, said “market conditions” are forcing it to close its facility in Hull in December, impacting 36 jobs. That will leave Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. as the main crusher in the UK, with a London factory that accounts for more than half of rapeseed processed in the country.

