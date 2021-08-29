(Bloomberg) -- California officials ordered some residents living near South Lake Tahoe to leave as the Caldor Fire marched closer to more heavily populated areas in the Northern California resort region.

Gusty winds and dry conditions threatened to push the blaze over the Echo Summit mountain pass and down into the Lake Tahoe basin, triggering an expansion of the evacuation order zone, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Residents who live in the communities of Meyers and Washoe Meadows, located on the edge of South Lake Tahoe, were under an evacuation order on Sunday.

Fire crews have struggled to contain the Caldor Fire, which erupted Aug. 14 on the hills east of Sacramento and has burned in rugged terrain with tinder-dry vegetation. The blaze has seriously injured two people, destroyed the town of Grizzly Flats and charred more than 156,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Keeping the fire out of the communities that surround Lake Tahoe - a popular summertime tourist destination - may prove difficult. A red flag warning for critical fire conditions was issued for Monday and Tuesday by the National Weather Service.

