(Bloomberg) -- A ghost town in Cyprus’s Turkish-controlled north will be resettled and thrown open to investment, in an apparent bid to win international recognition of the self-declared Turkish Cypriot state as Ankara pursues energy claims in contested waters off the island’s shore.

Greek Cypriots who dominated the area before its 1974 takeover by the Turks will be among those able to reclaim lost property as the plan -- branded as an economic stimulus program -- gets underway.

“There should be dialogue between the two communities on the island on all issues: Varosha, property issues and energy resources around the island,” a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin, said in an interview on Saturday.

“If the Greek Cypriots want to come, claim their property, pay for it, run businesses, etc., it will be possible,” once legal issues are resolved, Kalin said.

Varosha, near the port of Famagusta, had been the island’s premier tourist resort before it was abandoned and sealed off following the Turkish takeover of northern Cyprus, which isn’t recognized internationally. Investment in trade and tourism in the town would imply recognition of Turkey’s control, and the plan to reopen it threatens to deepen growing strains with Cyprus and its ally Greece over natural gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

In the immediate term, at least, Turkish Cypriots are likeliest to benefit from any economic activity in the town, where ruined beachfront apartment buildings, villas, a fur shop and an Alfa Romeo dealer are partly overrun by tangles of ivy.

How Tensions Are Rising Over Mediterranean Gas Fields: QuickTake

Ersin Tatar, the prime minister of the breakaway Turkish enclave, told CNN-Turk that more than 200 applications to reclaim properties in Varosha have been submitted and are being reviewed. Turkey’s army, which seized northern Cyprus in the wake of a failed coup aimed at uniting the island with Greece, kept Varosha closed and uninhabited after its Greek-speaking residents abandoned it.

Tensions in the region flared in August after Turkey resumed exploration and launched naval exercises in an area of the eastern Mediterranean where its claims are contested by Cyprus. Ankara on Monday extended seismic work by its research vessel, the Oruc Reis, through Aug. 27 in the contested waters.

German-mediated negotiations with Greece collapsed after the Athens government announced a maritime delimitation agreement with Egypt on Aug. 6, similar to a Turkey-Libya deal in December. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is expected to arrive in Turkey on Tuesday in a new mediation attempt.

Turkey Confronts EU With New Energy Survey Off Cyprus Coast

“We will continue our exploration work in the eastern Mediterranean in areas which we believe belong to the Turkish continental shelf,” Kalin said, while noting Turkey doesn’t have an immediate drilling plan.

“We do not want to see any escalation and tensions in the eastern Mediterranean,” he said, adding that any discovery in those waters should be shared by all.

