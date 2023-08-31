(Bloomberg) -- The cool, wet weather that’s predominating across northern Europe as August draws to a close will give way to higher temperatures over the weekend.

Flood warnings are still in place in Norway, while heavy rainfall in northern France around Lille could cause moderate damage, according to Europe’s meteorological network.

Warmer temperatures will spread to western Europe early next week. Paris is forecast to reach 30.5C on Monday, while London will be an unseasonably warm 26C, according to Maxar Technologies Inc.

Temperatures on the Iberian Peninsula, which has been hit by searing heat over the summer, will remain below the norm over the next 10 days, Maxar said.

