Northern Ireland Election to be Held This Year if Executive Not Formed

(Bloomberg) -- A local election in Northern Ireland will be held this year if the region’s power-sharing government is not restored before the end of October, UK Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said Tuesday.

The Democratic Unionist party is currently refusing to participate in the government unless the UK moves to override the post-Brexit agreement which keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market. Unionists object to the deal because they believe it treats the region differently to the rest of the UK. If a government is not formed by Oct. 28, Heaton-Harris will call a fresh election.

“I’d like to think it will be a relatively short campaign,” he told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee. An election will be held before Christmas and the 8th or 15th of December is in the “right zone,” he said, though wouldn’t give an exact date.

A December election would be the second public vote the region has had this year, after nationalists Sinn Fein became the biggest party in Northern Ireland’s Assembly for the first time in May.

The EU and UK have been locked in prolonged stalemate over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade arrangement, with the UK introducing legislation to override the deal and the bloc taking subsequent legal action. But the atmosphere has changed in recent weeks, with talks resuming for the first time in eight months.

UK and Ireland Put Up Positive Front as Brexit Grudge Recedes

Even so, while the mood is more positive, Heaton-Harris said talks remain “tough.” Discussions over the protocol would continue through the campaign period even if an election is held, he added.

Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin met with Northern Irish party leaders on Monday to discuss the issues. While there is a “desire for a resolution” he didn’t detect a change in the DUP’s position regarding the protocol, he said.

No Change in DUP Position on N. Ireland Stalemate, Martin Says

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.