It’s not just Ireland’s 38-17 win over France in the Six Nations, but Northern Ireland will have a working government for the first time in two years. Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill is set to become the first First Minister from the Irish nationalist party, a milestone moment in the region’s turbulent history.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron is focusing on another hot spot, making four trips to the Middle East during the widening crises there. The former prime minister’s ease on the global stage has allowed Rishi Sunak to focus on domestic concerns, including a roughly 20-point polling deficit to Labour and frequent rebellions in the ruling Conservative Party.

It’s not all smooth sailing across the aisle, either. Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves breezed through their encounter with executives at the Labour’s business conference this week. Their talks with colleagues are rougher, exposing growing disagreement over how to win a national election, Alex Wickham and Kitty Donaldson report.

There’s dissent at the Bank of England, too, with a three-way split on interest rates this week. BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill said Friday the first reduction is still “some way off.” That tempered expectations on a rapid series of rate cuts this year and echoes comments from US policymakers.

The BOE may take longer to move on rates than the Fed or ECB, Governor Andrew Bailey indicated after Thursday’s decision to hold rates. Turmoil in the Middle East, price pressures at home, the government’s fiscal policy and even rising living standards each could reignite inflationary pressures and force the BOE to keep rates at a 16-year high for longer than investors are betting.

