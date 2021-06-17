(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Unionist Party leader Edwin Poots is stepping down as leader of Northern Ireland’s biggest political grouping after just three weeks amid a revolt that throws into question the future of Belfast’s power-sharing executive.

Poots’s announcement came hours after an agreement was brokered by the U.K. government to restore the Northern Ireland Assembly. Under the deal, Sinn Fein nominated Michelle O’Neill as Deputy First Minister and Poots nominated the DUP’s Paul Givan as First Minister -- in the face of opposition from within the unionist party.

“I have asked the party chairman to commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new leader” to be elected,” Poots said in a statement late Thursday. “The party has asked me to remain in post until my successor is elected.”

The move adds to the growing turmoil in the DUP, which has seen its support decline in opinion polls as Brexit, and the economic border in the Irish Sea that came with it, hampered trade with the rest of the U.K. In April, the party ousted party leader Arlene Foster.

Poots had defied calls from senior figures in the DUP to stall the nomination process, according to the Belfast Telegraph. A “sizable majority” of DUP representatives voted against the leader’s decision in an internal meeting minutes before the nomination process began, RTE reported.

The power-sharing agreement came after the U.K. said it would push laws through Parliament giving more weight to the Irish language -- something Sinn Fein had made a precondition for sharing power -- if Northern Ireland’s Assembly didn’t do so by the end of September.

Northern Ireland Braces for Another Week of Turmoil: Q&A

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.