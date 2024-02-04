(Bloomberg) -- Northern Ireland could hold a referendum about leaving the United Kingdom to join the Republic of Ireland within the next decade, according to Michelle O’Neill, the first nationalist to become first minister.

O’Neill was elected First Minister of Northern Ireland on Saturday, two years after her Sinn Fein party won national elections for the first time. A boycott by the main UK unionist party meant the new legislature couldn’t be formed until now. In an interview with Sky News aired on Sunday, O’Neill contested the UK government’s position that unification is still decades away.

“I believe also equally that we can do two things at once: we can have power-sharing, we can make it stable, we can work together every day in terms of public services and whilst we also pursue our equally legitimate aspirations,” O’Neill said.

Asked about whether she anticipated a referendum on Irish unity within the next 10 years, O’Neill said “Yes, I believe we’re in the decade of opportunity and there are so many things that are changing, all the old norms, the nature of this seat, the fact that a nationalist republican was never supposed to be first minister. That all speaks to that change in terms of what’s happened here on this island.”

O’Neill’s Sinn Fein party was founded in the early 20th century to fight for independence and was seen as the political wing of the Irish Republican Army during the most violent years of a militant campaign to break away from the UK that claimed about 3,500 lives. Support for the party has grown since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that led to the end of the conflict and in 2022 Sinn Fein won the most seats in the legislature for the first time.

O’Neill, 47, had been prevented from taking up her role by the Democratic Unionist Party, which quit the power-sharing institutions to protest Brexit trading rules it said were weakening Northern Ireland’s position within the UK. That left Northern Ireland without a working government, putting a strain on public services and leading to protests by civil servants.

The DUP last week reached a deal with the British government to end its boycott of the legislature, which included receiving a £3.3 billion ($4.2 billion) funding boost and measures it said would strengthen the union.

