(Bloomberg) -- Northern Ireland is set to sign off on new curbs designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, including school closures.

The U.K. region’s power-sharing executive will meet on Wednesday to finalize the recommendations, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said in an interview with broadcaster RTE. McDonald said schools should close temporarily.

The situation is “grave,” McDonald said, adding that the Republic of Ireland is a week to ten days behind Northern Ireland in terms of the trajectory of the virus.

The region’s pubs and restaurants will close for a four-week period, with liquor stores to close at 8pm, local media said. People will be urged to make only essential journeys. Schools will close from Monday for two weeks, broadcaster RTE said, but stores will remain open.

