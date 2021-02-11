(Bloomberg) -- Northern Ireland lawmakers plan to investigate why Brexit-related checks on goods arriving at two of the region’s ports were suspended, after police said they found no evidence of a serious threat.

Members of the devolved government’s agriculture committee voted to hold an inquiry, the BBC reported.

Staff were told to halt some checks on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. a week ago after apparently threatening graffiti appeared in the area. Police said later said there was no credible threat to staff, and inspections have resumed.

Unionists oppose the so-called Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit agreement, which placed a customs border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. Both the U.K. and EU sides need to “cool it,” Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin told RTE Radio Thursday, urging all both sides to lower tensions.

