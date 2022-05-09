(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis is meeting with leaders from the region’s political parties on Monday to urge them to quickly form a new devolved government following historic elections which saw the nationalists Sinn Fein become the largest party for the first time.

“The people of Northern Ireland need a stable and accountable government that delivers on the issues that are important to them,” Lewis said in a statement.

Formation of the new administration is threatened by renewed turmoil over the Northern Ireland Protocol -- the part of the Brexit agreement which keeps the region in the EU customs block to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The Democratic Unionist Party, which won the second highest number of seats in last week’s election, has said it may extend its boycott on participating in the region’s power-sharing executive as long as the protocol is in place. Unionists and the U.K. government say it’s disrupting trade between mainland Great Britain and the region. Sinn Fein, whose ultimate goal is a united Ireland, favors keeping the protocol and wants to establish a new executive quickly.

U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday that the British government plans to “fix” the protocol. Lewis said on Monday that the intention is to do that by agreement with the EU, but warned “we will not shy away from taking further steps if necessary.”

The U.K. has repeatedly said it considers the protocol’s Article 16 -- which allow for the EU or U.K. to take unilateral measures to address diversions in trade resulting from the deal -- a legitimate safeguard, and that the conditions already exist to trigger it. But the bloc has warned against doing so.

“I just hope our U.K. colleagues remember very well that unilateral action never works,” the EU’s top negotiator on Northern Ireland Maros Sefcovic said in an interview on Saturday with Bloomberg Television’s Maria Tadeo. “It will not work this time.”

The EU and the U.K. should intensify their progress in talks over how to implement the protocol, he said, adding that the bloc will be listening on Tuesday to the Queen’s Speech, in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will lay out its legislative agenda for the next year.

Lewis is due to have a call with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney following his meetings with Northern Irish party leaders.

While progress had been made, the U.K. government needs to “engage proactively” with the EU, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday.

“It can’t be just one more concession after another” by the bloc, he told RTE radio. “Every time up to now that the European Union has demonstrated flexibility it hasn’t been reciprocated. And that has made the EU more cautious in terms of the discussions with the United Kingdom.”

