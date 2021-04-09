(Bloomberg) -- Northern Irish protests planned for this weekend shouldn’t proceed, as rioting continued in the region, nationalists said.

Police used water cannon to disperse protesters in Belfast on Thursday, adding to a week of unrest in mainly pro-British, loyalist areas. At least 55 police officers have been injured in the violence, which authorities described as the worst for years.

“Positive leadership needs to be demonstrated right across every community,” Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Fein, which wants to unite the north and south of Ireland, told RTE Radio. “There needs to be a very clear call that the proposed protests for the coming weekend must be called off.”

Belfast Riot Shows Brexit Dangers Ahead: Balance of Power

While policing issues sparked the demonstrations, the rioting is at least partly linked to the Brexit deal, which effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the European Union’s customs area and much of the single market. Unionists, who want Northern Ireland to remain part of the U.K., say that undermines the region’s position within the U.K.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin called for calm Thursday in a joint statement, while Northern Irish lawmakers have condemned the violence.

“Stop now before things get more serious and before people are badly injured or worse,” McDonald said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.