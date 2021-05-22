(Bloomberg) -- Support in Northern Ireland for nationalist party Sinn Fein rose, as backing for the Democratic Unionist Party dropped, a poll showed.

Sinn Fein drew 25% in the poll for the Belfast Telegraph, while support for the DUP dropped to 16%.

Combined support for unionist parties, which want to keep Northern Ireland in the U.K., stood at 41% while support for the main nationalist parties was 37%, according to the online poll of 3,072 people conduced by LucidTalk between May 14 and 17. The middle-ground Alliance Party was at 16%.

