(Bloomberg) --

Shrapnel damaged a building and vehicle in northern Israel on Friday after a rocket or mortar shell was fired from a Syrian border village, as conflict between the two countries appeared to escalate, Haaretz said.

The Israeli army reported explosions in the area and said there was likely to be damage. There were no indications of wounded.

Syrian state-run news agency SANA said on July 21 that Israeli fighter jets had carried out several missile strikes aimed at southern Damascus, leaving Syrian soldiers injured. On Thursday, the Israeli military announced it was reinforcing infantry troops in the north after the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah threatened to respond to the attack.

For years, Israel has quietly carried out airstrikes against Iranian targets inside Syria, where Tehran is a key backer of President Bashar al-Assad. But in recent months it has become more open about its intentions to prevent Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah from establishing a permanent base across the country’s northern border.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.