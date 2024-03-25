{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Northland Power CEO Mike Crawley to step down later this year

    The Canadian Press

    With a pinched consumer and tech sliding, now is the time to invest in utilities: portfolio manager

    Northland Power Inc. says chief executive Mike Crawley will step down from the top job later this year.

    The power utility says Crawley will remain with Northland until Sept. 30 as part of a succession plan that includes a global search for a new leader.

    Northland says board chair John Brace has been appointed executive chair to act as a bridge between Crawley and the next CEO.

    Ian Pearce, chair of the governance and nominating committee, has been appointed lead independent director.

    Brace was Northland’s CEO from 2003 to 2018. 

    After the appointment of a new CEO, Brace is expected to return to his position as non-executive chair and Pearce will remain as lead independent director.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

