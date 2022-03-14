(Bloomberg) -- Northleaf Capital Partners hired former Blackstone Group Inc. principal Sanja Cvetinovic as a managing director to lead a private equity team in London.

She’ll oversee Northleaf’s “investment origination and execution strategy, including secondary, primary and direct investments” in Europe and the Middle East, the Toronto-based firm said Monday in an emailed statement.

Cvetinovic most recently oversaw European private equity at Blackstone’s alternative asset secondary market fund and was involved in global fundraising, according to the statement.

Northleaf, which manages $19 billion, has made direct investments in technology companies such as FreshBooks, a seller of cloud accounting software, and Ecobee, which makes connected thermostats and other home devices. It also has acquired stakes in numerous other health-related and tech firms through its secondaries business, which buys interests in existing funds run by other managers.

