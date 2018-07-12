Northrop Grumman Chairman and CEO to Step Down Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- Northrop Grumman Corp. said its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wes Bush will step down from both positions next year. The defense contractor named President Kathy Warden to take his place as CEO.

Bush will step down as CEO effective Jan. 1, and will remain chairman through July 2019, according to a statement. Warden, who also serves as chief operating officer, was elected to the board, effective immediately. She’ll assume the role of CEO, in addition to president, on Jan. 1.

