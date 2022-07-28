(Bloomberg) -- Top aerospace and defense manufacturers are flush with orders and expect more to come following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a stubborn shortage of workers in the sector is putting a cap on near-term growth.

Northrop Grumman Corp. became the latest company to highlight that tension on Thursday as it reported a 4% decline in second-quarter sales and profit that fell short of Wall Street estimates. It said the tight labor market and lengthy wait times for components slowed sales in the period, even as the maker of the B-21 Raider stealth bomber and missile defense systems saw its backlog swell 6% to $80 billion.

“That really puts the labor market under a microscope,” Chief Financial Officer Dave Keffer said in an interview.

That’s a common refrain among big military contractors. General Dynamics Corp.’s shipbuilding operations also are wrestling with supplier labor challenges, particularly on its Virginia-class attack submarines, Chief Financial Officer Jason Aiken told investors Wednesday.

Geopolitical instability and the war in Ukraine are fueling demand for more fighter jets, missiles and other battlefield weaponry. But scores of skilled workers left the sector in the two years since the pandemic hit and suppliers have struggled to catch up amid coronavirus-linked disruptions worldwide, aerospace and defense executives say.

Suppliers Hit Hard

Labor constraints and related ongoing supply turmoil pushed Raytheon Technologies Corp. to cut its 2022 revenue and profit expectations earlier this week at its missiles and space divisions. The company’s suppliers have been able to recall just a quarter of the workers that were laid off during the pandemic, compared to 75% or more during previous downturns, with many finding work in other industries, CFO Neil Mitchill said in an interview.

“The only thing that’s going to solve labor availability, I hate to say this, is a slowdown in the economy,” Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes said on his company’s latest earnings call. “Because right now, there just simply aren’t enough people in the workforce for all of our suppliers.”

Slower-than-expected hiring has weighed on Lockheed Martin Corp.’s effort to ramp-up production of F-16 fighter jets at a new production line in Greenville, South Carolina, CFO Jay Malave said last week.

For its part, Northrop Grumman expects labor constraints to begin to ease in the months ahead. The company took a step in that direction during in the second quarter, adding about 1,000 employees to its headcount, CFO Keffer said.

“We’ll look to build on that in the second half,” he said.

