(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Air Force plans to spend as much as $5.9 billion over the next five years to begin buying Northrop Grumman Corp.’s B-21 stealth bombers, according to unclassified but previously unreleased five-year budget figures.

The figures are “another confirmation that B-21 is on track and production should entail higher margins for Northrop Grumman,” Bryon Callan, defense analyst for Capital Alpha Partners in Washington, said in an email statement.

Procurement spending will start with $202 million in 2022 before surging to $2.4 billion in 2023 and then $3.3 billion in 2024, according to the figures, which weren’t included in the Pentagon’s fiscal 2020 budget justification, released March 18.

