(Bloomberg) -- Northrop Grumman Corp. may get help from Congress to avoid the risk it would have to absorb millions of dollars in cost overruns early in the estimated $8 billion construction of silos and launch centers for the US’s next-generation intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Pending defense policy bills approved by both House and Senate defense panels embrace an Air Force proposal to change the start of the project to “cost-plus” contracts that would give Northrop great latitude in what it bills the service for in early stages of the silo project. It’s an alternative to the standard requirement under federal law for “firm fixed-price” construction that require contractors to absorb overruns.

The work to build new missile silos and convert old ones is included in the Air Force’s estimated $96 billion project to develop and build new Sentinel ICBMs to replace aging Minuteman missiles. Rival Boeing Co. pulled out of the bidding in 2019, saying the competition was stacked in Northrop’s favor. The initial fixed-price construction phase was part of the original plan.

A Northrop spokesman said the company didn’t request modification of the contract for work on about 450 silos and 45 launch centers. Northrop will oversee work by subcontractors in Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota.

Read more: Pentagon’s $96 Billion ICBM Risks a Year’s Delay, GAO Confirms

This task, “estimated to last nearly 10 years, will be a lengthy and complicated process involving real estate purchases, construction, deconstruction, removal and installation of equipment and nuclear certification,” the Senate Armed Services Committee said in its fiscal 2024 budget report.

The Air Force says the contract change is important to keep the program on track, and to avoid a large up-front cost proposal from Northrop that prices in the risk of possible overruns the company would be forced to eat.

“We are proposing to modify the contract” for the first three construction lots that will allow the service “to establish an accurate foundation for future firm fixed-price” construction contracts, the service said.

Representative John Garamendi, a California Democrat on the House committee, opposed the Air Force measure, saying “this contracting process allows for companies to charge additional fees in addition to the cost originally agreed on.”

But Representative Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican who introduced the provision in the House bill, said in a statement that it “will help keep the Sentinel on track.” He cited concern that the silos are so old “the Air Force doesn’t know what they are going to find” when they are opened up for conversion.

Moshe Schwartz, a long-time Washington-based defense acquisition expert, said “the ICBM work is not a typical military construction contract” because “no one knows the state of the silos and the extent of work that will need to be done,” he said. “In such circumstances, it is in the best interest of the government to convert to a cost-type contract and only pay afterward for actual work completed — not agree to pay beforehand for the risk of potential work that may need to be done.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.