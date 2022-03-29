(Bloomberg) -- Northrop Grumman Corp. will see a surge of as much as $59 billion in research and procurement spending over six years for its two top defense programs -- a new bomber and an intercontinental ballistic missile -- if the U.S. Air Force’s new spending plan is realized.

Northrop is one of the biggest winners in President Joe Biden’s proposed $773 billion defense budget for fiscal 2023 that was sent to Congress on Monday and also in the Air Force’s five-year projection of spending for the years that follow, which was provided to Bloomberg News.

The Air Force estimates it will commit as much as $29 billion through fiscal 2027 for continued research, development and procurement for the stealthy B-21 Raider bomber, according to the spending road map. Northrop, which depended on the U.S. government for 85% of its revenue last year, beat out a joint bid from the top two U.S. defense contractors, Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co., to win a competition for the bomber in 2015.

Six of the planned initial 100 bombers have been produced, according to the service, and the first flight may occur this year.

The Air Force proposal, like the Biden administration’s fiscal year 2023 budget, is still subject to congressional approval each year.

Under the service’s plan, it will spend at least $29.5 billion through 2029 on research and procurement for the new ICBM, known as the Ground Based-Strategic Deterrent, that’s also to be built by Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop. Boeing dropped its competing bid for the missile in 2019, saying the bid structure left it at a competitive disadvantage. The aging Minuteman III missile will be gradually phased out as the new ICBM replaces it.

The service plans to spend $16.3 billion on the missile’s research and development. It also anticipates spending $13.2 billion through fiscal 2027 procuring missiles: $10 million this year and $3 million next year before climbing to $611 million in 2024 and $503 million in 2025 and then surging to $5.7 billion in 2026 and $6.4 billion in 2027.

Separately, the Air Force plans to spend $13.5 billion over the next six years on its “Next Generation Air Dominance” platform, a fighter jet that could succeed Lockheed’s F-22 or F-35 fighters or the Boeing F-15EX. That includes $1.5 billion this year and $1.65 billion each in fiscal 2023 and 2024 before hitting over $3 billion in fiscal 2025, 2026 and 2027, according to the service’s projections. The service has disclosed little about the fighter, including which contractors are involved.

The Air Force has said that that the platform is aimed at examining five major technologies that are likely to appear on next-generation aircraft, with the goal of improving survivability, lethality, and persistence. It has acknowledged only that propulsion systems are one of five technologies, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Bomber’s Cost

The B-21 stealth bomber is likely to cost taxpayers at least $203 billion to develop, purchase and operate 100 aircraft over 30 years, according to figures provided to Bloomberg News. The total cost, priced in fiscal year 2019 dollars, includes $25.1 billion for development, $64 billion for production, and $114 billion for 30 years of sustaining and operating a fleet of 100 bombers.

Bomber production dollars going to Northrop and its subcontractors -- including Rockwell Collins Inc., BAE Systems Plc and the Pratt & Whitney unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. -- are projected to surge from $108 million this year to $1.8 billion in fiscal 2023, $3.5 billion in fiscal 2024, $4.4 billion in fiscal 2025, $4.6 billion in fiscal 2026, and $5 billion in the 2027, according to the unpublished projections. Bomber research funding would total $10 billion through 2027.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.