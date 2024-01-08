(Bloomberg) -- European Union regulators signed off on €902 million ($987 million) in German state subsidies to Swedish battery developer Northvolt AB, paving the way for the construction of a new electric vehicle power plant in the nation.

The European Commission said that without the German aid — a €700 million direct grant and a €202 million guarantee — the plant would have been built in the US, where Northvolt was offered support under the $369 billion green subsidy program, the Inflation Reduction Act.

“This €902 million German measure is the first individual aid being approved to prevent an investment from being diverted away from Europe,” the EU’s competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement on Monday.

Stockholm-based Northvolt plans to produce battery cells for e-vehicles at the new factory in Heide starting in 2026. The investment needed totals around €4.5 billion and is expected to create around 3,000 jobs.

