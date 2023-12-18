(Bloomberg) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for efforts to minimize casualties after an impoverished region in the northwest was hit by an earthquake that left more than 100 people dead.

The 6.2-magnitude quake late Monday has killed 113 people in Gansu province, according to latest number from state run broadcaster CCTV.

Over 500 people were injured, tens of thousands of buildings collapsed and some infrastructure was damaged, according to state media.

Xi said officials needed “to go all out to conduct search and rescue operations, treat the injured in a timely manner and minimize casualties,” Xinhua said.

The earthquake occurred in Jishishan county in Gansu, which ranked 27th out of 31 Chinese provinces and municipalities in terms of GDP size in 2022.

Rural Jishishan is some 90 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Gansu’s capital of Lanzhou. Rescue operations may be complicated by the weather as northern China deals with a cold snap.

Xinjiang, another northwestern region, was struck by a 5.5-magnitude quake on Tuesday with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

