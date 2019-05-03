(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund surged $84 billion in the first quarter after swooping in on stocks during last year’s selloff.

Fund rose 9.1 percent, or 738 billion kroner ($84 billion), in the quarter

Stocks returned 12.2 percent, bonds 2.9 percent and real estate 1.7 percent

Fund held 69.2 percent in equities, 28 percent in bonds and 2.8 percent in real estate

“This is the fund’s best quarterly return measured in kroner ever,” said Yngve Slyngstad, its chief executive officer, in a statement. “As a major equity investor we must be prepared for large fluctuations in the fund’s market value in line with developments in global stock markets.”

The Oslo-based fund, which holds on average 1.4 percent of global stocks, benefited from a rally in global equity markets in the first quarter. At the end of last year, it also used its ample liquidity to snap up almost $30 billion in stocks to drive its holdings to near the 70 percent limit.

The largest stock holdings at the end of the quarter were Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. The fund’s technology stocks rose 17.6 percent, with Apple making the most positive contribution to its returns. Among its biggest losers, it said, was Swedbank AB, which is weighed down by money laundering allegations.

Its largest bond holdings were in U.S. Treasuries, followed by Japanese and German government debt.

After a tough year in 2018, the fund is off to a good start to meet its 3 percent real return target. The target was lowered from 4 percent in 2017 after years of record low interest rates and negative bond yields. A slump in crude prices also forced to the government to make its first ever withdrawals in 2016, but those have now ended.

In the first quarter, the government deposited 8 billion kroner into the fund.

