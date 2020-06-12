(Bloomberg) --

Norway will allow unrestricted leisure travel throughout the Nordic region starting next week, but kept restrictions on most areas of Sweden.

After opening for quarantine-free travel to Denmark, Norway is now easing restrictions for Finland, Iceland and Greenland from June 15, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said at a press conference on Friday. Due to the high infection levels in Sweden, which has adopted a more liberal Covid-19 strategy than its neighbors, only travel to the Baltic Sea island of Gotland will be allowed, Solberg said.

On Thursday, neighboring Finland also removed restrictions on travel in the region, while it excluded Sweden. The Swedish government on Friday extended a temporary ban on entries to the European Union via the country until June 30.

Norway will continue to consider easing more travel restrictions, but could also walk back some decisions if the spread of the virus increases in some areas.

Norway is also allowing events with as many as 200 people and opening swimming halls and gyms, the government said in a statement.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.