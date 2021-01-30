(Bloomberg) --

Norway will start easing a lock down of the area around the capital, while extending most measures until Feb. 10.

Individual shops and restaurants will be allowed to start trading again, and restrictions will be eased for schools and youth activities, Health Minister Bent Hoie told reporters in Oslo. Shopping centers and cinemas will remain closed.

Norway imposed the strictest measures since the outbreak started in the area around the capital on Jan. 23 in an attempt to suppress a more contagious coronavirus variant. The new type was detected in Nordre Follo bordering Oslo, with no known route of transmission.

Restrictions for the country as a whole were extended until mid-February.

