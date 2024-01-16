(Bloomberg) -- Norway awarded 62 licenses for exploration acreage in the seas off its coast as Europe’s biggest supplier of natural gas strives to maintain production.

Licenses were offered to 24 different companies, with 16 firms presented with operatorships for the permits, the Energy Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. 29 permits are located in the North Sea, 25 in the Norwegian Sea, and 8 in the Barents.

The awards in predefined areas, or APA, is an annual licensing round for the best-known exploration areas on the Norwegian shelf, and comprises the majority of the available geographies. Norway is now Europe’s biggest supplier of natural gas, replacing Russian flows cut in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine.

“The Norwegian continental shelf is and will be an extremely important energy provider to Europe for many years to come,” Kjetil Hove, Equinor’s head of Norwegian exploration and production, said Tuesday at a seminar held by the Norwegian Petroleum Society. The shelf remains “the backbone” of Equinor’s operations, he said.

Read More: Equinor to Drill 34 Exploration Wells Off Norway Next Year

Equinor ASA was awarded 39 licenses, while Aker BP ASA received 27 and Var Energi ASA 16. Wintershall Dea were granted 13 licenses and Poland’s PGNiG Upstream Norway AS got 10.

“Last year I encouraged the companies to focus on the possibilities in the Barents Sea, in particular, and this year we are offering more than double the number of exploration permits,” Energy Minister Terje Aasland said in the statement. Successful exploration for natural gas will be critical when it comes to developing export options - such as a pipeline - from the region, he added.

Var Energi, Norway’s third biggest oil and gas company, was awarded the bulk of permits in the Barents Sea, receiving all but one.

Read More: Climate Activists in Norway Disrupt Gathering of Oil Chiefs

“We’re going to double our exploration activity across Norway,” from 2023 to 2024, Chief Executive Officer Nick Walker said in an interview. “I see a similar level of activity going forward for a number of years because we’ve got really exciting opportunities and the Barents is a big part of that.”

(Updates with Equinor, Var Energi executive comments starting in fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.